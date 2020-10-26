Man charged with Lincoln murder
Another one still questioned by police
A 31-year-old man from Throckley in Newcastle Upon Tyne has been charged with the murder of a 53-year-old man in Lincoln.
Two men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident on Newark Road on Saturday evening, which prompted a road closure and some businesses were not able to open fully on Sunday.
Michael Lambert, 31, has been charged with murder and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court during the morning of Monday, October 26.
A 25-year-old man remains in custody and continues to be questioned.
Police investigations are ongoing and the force are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage of Newark Road between 5pm-6.30pm on Saturday, to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 346 of October 24.