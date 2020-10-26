Man dies after crash near Newark

Only his car was involved

A 42-year-old man has died after a crash near Newark on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the incident on Fosse Road in Farndon just before 8.40am on Sunday, October 25, which involved one car.

At the time the A46 was closed at the junction with Fosse Road, School Lane and Moor Lane in East Stoke and at both junctions towards Hawton.

The victim was treated at the scene but died from his injuries. The circumstances of the collision are still being established.

His family members have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Constable Sarah Stables, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious collision and we are working to establish how a man sadly lost his life.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have information or dashcam footage to please come forward and help us find answers for the man’s family.”

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 153 of October 25.