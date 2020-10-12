Man dies after crash in Grimsby

A man has died after a crash between two cars in Grimsby

The collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white Fiat 500 took place on Bargate at around 11am on Thursday, October 8 at the junction with Deansgate.

Humberside Police announced over the weekend that the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, but has since died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 181 of October 8.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.