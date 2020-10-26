Nearly 90 Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases

Nearly 90 schools and 10 nurseries in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 26, the start of October half term, that it is working with 89 schools with COVID-19 infections, with Alford Primary School the most recent to be added to the list.

It is also working with ten nurseries, with Mon Ami Day Nursery in Alford the most recent addition.

There are 31 schools, pre-schools/early years and other education settings in North East Lincolnshire with active cases. There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.

Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington) and Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed, according to the county council’s list.

When there is a positive result at a school it is considered an active case for 14 days. This period will start afresh if there is another positive case at the school. This is why some schools remain on the active case list longer than others.

Tony McGinty, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 89 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools continue to report the situation to us and are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus when schools return – this will mean some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary during half term. Because of the length of isolation periods involved this may affect return to school for some people.

“Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected.

“However, the majority of schools will fully open next week, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Alford Primary School

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

St Nicholas Primary, Boston

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

Bridge House Independent School, Boston

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

The Lancaster School, Lincoln

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Waddington All Saints Academy

Bourne Academy

Claypole Primary School

St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)

Swinderby All Saints Primary School

University Academy Holbeach

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Louth Academy

Boston Grammar School

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham

Holbeach Primary Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham

Scampton Primary School

Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston

St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby

Kirkby on Bain Primary School

Spalding Parish School

The National Junior School, Grantham

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln

Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Little Learners Nursery, Skegness

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

North East Lincolnshire

There are 31 schools, pre-schools/early years and other education settings with active cases in North East Lincolnshire.

The figure given on Friday, October 23 was less than half of this number at 14, but it has been confirmed to The Lincolnite that this was due to a miscommunication in providing the data which has since been clarified.

The list includes the following schools with active cases:

Tollbar Academy

Grimsby Institute

Ormiston Maritime Academy

Cleethorpes Academy

Franklin College

Healing Science Academy

Humberston Academy

William Barcroft Junior School

Humberston CE Primary School

Signhills Academy

Havelock Academy

Weelsby Academy

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.