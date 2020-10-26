346 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday

Almost 21,000 new cases in the UK today

There have been 346 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, pushing October’s total to more than 5,000.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures as of Monday evening showed 212 new cases in Lincolnshire, 52 in North Lincolnshire and 82 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means there have been 5,245 cases confirmed in October.

Government figures today confirmed four deaths, including three Lincolnshire residents and one North Lincolnshire resident

NHS figures reported one COVID-related death at a Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust hospital.

Nationally, cases increased by 20,890 to 894,690, while deaths jumped by 102 to 44,998.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

However, neighbouring South Yorkshire moved into tier 3 at the weekend.

Lincolnshire’s neighbours in Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe, face tier 3 lockdown from midnight on Thursday — but Newark on the county’s border managed to escape, staying in tier 2 for now.

Warrington, in the North East, was confirmed to have been moved up to Tier 3 on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, the number of COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire passed the 9,000 mark as cases increased by 613 this weekend.

Nationally, government bosses have been battling it out over free school meals, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing to budge on a vote last week that rejected extending the meals into the half-term and Christmas holidays.

Parents are struggling even more so than usual under the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincolnshire County Council’s opposition members have asked the authority to step in, however, council leader Martin Hill said plenty had been done already by distributing funds to other organisations.

Businesses and other organisations have picked up the ball, however, with their own events.

City of Lincoln Council has also announced it is providing £10,000 worth of support to families living in the city who are eligible for free school meals this October half-term.

Students living together in a flat in Lincoln have been letting people know they’re self-isolating with quirky post-it note signs in their windows.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, October 26

9,837 cases (up 346)

6,337 in Lincolnshire (up 212)

1,947 in North Lincolnshire (up 52)

1,553 in North East Lincolnshire (up 82)

451 deaths (up four)

302 from Lincolnshire (up three)

95 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

44 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 295 hospital deaths (up one)

156 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

132 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

894,690 UK cases, 44,998 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.