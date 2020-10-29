New Mablethorpe Tesco to create 200 jobs

Work will begin on site in early 2021 after plans were approved for a new Tesco superstore and petrol filling station in Mablethorpe.

Tesco was granted full planning permission by East Lindsey District Council for the site located off Golf Road in the Lincolnshire seaside town.

It will create jobs for around 200 people in a variety of roles as the decision marks a major investment in the town.

The development will use solar panels for renewable energy and over 100 native trees will be planted as part of the site landscaping.

Keith Jackson, Tesco’s Local Communications Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be investing in a new Tesco store in Mablethorpe. We hope to start work on the site early in the New Year and look forward to serving the Mablethorpe community when we open our doors later in 2021.”

Councillor Steve Kirk, East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, said: “I’m very pleased that Tesco have been able to secure planning permission for their new superstore.

“This represents a huge investment in Mablethorpe which, in addition to creating a significant number of sustainable employment opportunities for our residents, will provide a huge boost to the town through the fantastic community work that Tesco do.”

The new store will also take part in a number of community programmes run by Tesco to give back to the community it serves, including its Community Food Connection food surplus redistribution programme.

Community Food Connection has now donated over 50 million meals worth of surplus food to local charities and community groups across the UK. Across Lincolnshire, Tesco stores have provided over 400,000 meals to groups in the local community so far.