Full Question Time Lincoln panel announced

Serco CEO is nowhere to be seen

The Immigration Minister, the Shadow Home Secretary and Donald Trump’s former adviser will be on Question Time when it virtually comes to Lincoln on Thursday night.

The BBC’s political panel show will air on \October 29 at 10.45pm on BBC One, and will feature public questions from Lincoln residents.

Joining host Fiona Bruce will be Chris Philp, MP for Croydon South and minister for immigration compliance and courts, and Labour’s shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds.

Also on the panel will be Marie van der Zyl of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, British-American writer and broadcaster Bonnie Greer, and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Notably missing from the announced panel is Serco CEO Rupert Soames, who was scheduled to appear after an announcement via BBC Question Time’s Twitter account earlier this week.

On Question Time next week, Fiona will be joined by Donald Trump's former communications director @Scaramucci and Serco CEO @rsoames. #bbcqt Apply here to join the virtual audience from Lincoln. ➡️ https://t.co/nTqhC7eJJd ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/qg4ypJi53b — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 23, 2020

Questions for all panel members will come from a virtual audience of people from Lincoln.

Representatives of both the Labour and Conservative parties will be on the panel fo field questions about COVID-19 response and policy from the residents of Lincoln.

Topics will likely include the upcoming American presidential election, migration across the English Channel, anti-semitism within political parties, and coronavirus.