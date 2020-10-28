North Hykeham flat barred after drug use and violence

Nobody other than the tenant allowed in

A flat in North Hykeham has been given a closure order by North Kesteven District Council after illegal activities and anti-social behaviour.

The flat at 60 Hutson Drive was reported numerous times for illegal behaviour, including the use of drugs and violence.

Lincoln Magistrates Court granted the order which means that anyone who tries to enter the property other than the tenant will be committing a criminal offence.

The order has been put in place for three months under the anti-social behaviour legislation.

NKDC’s community safety manager Heidi Ryder said: “There have been a number of reports to the police and the council about the behaviour of people both from the address and from people visiting it.

“This has included the use of drugs, violence and behaviour which is impacting on other residents in the area.

“This cannot be tolerated and despite a significant amount of work with a number of organisations trying to resolve the matter the issues have continued.

“We have taken this course of action to provide reassurance to other residents in the community who have been affected by the behaviour.”