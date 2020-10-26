BBC Question Time comes to Lincoln (virtually)
And they want Lincolnites to join in
Question Time, the BBC’s topical debate show which invites the audience to ask politicians questions, is coming to Lincoln.
It will air at 10.45pm on BBC One, as well as BBC Radio 5 Live and on demand on iPlayer, and Lincoln residents are being invited to be part of the virtual debate.
On the panel will be Donald Trump’s former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, as well as Rupert Soames, CEO of public service company Serco.
The other panelists are yet to be announced.
The political panel programme has been arranging public questions via virtual links on Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now offer people from Lincoln the chance to have their say.
Host of the show Fiona Bruce has explained the socially distanced Question Time layout, as well as how to apply, in a promotional video.
The programme comes just a week after footballer Marcus Rashford’s appeals to extend the free school meal scheme to Easter next year, plans which were rejected by government.
To apply to ask a question on Question Time, fill in the form here.