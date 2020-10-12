Police break up hot tub party with 15 people

Police in Nottinghamshire have cracked down on coronavirus rule dodgers, including breaking up a hot tub party in Retford, as Lincolnshire’s neighbours top the national COVID-19 infection rate league table.

Nottinghamshire Police dispersed a number of gatherings at the weekend, including the party in Retford in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

They also broke up a birthday party in West Bridgford on Saturday night and a student party with over 20 people attending in Radford during the same evening.

In all three instances, people immediately dispersed when police arrived and no fines were issued.

Meanwhile, students who broke COVID-19 safety regulations to celebrate their negative coronavirus test results were given fines and could face further sanctions from local universities in the city.

Police issued a total of 10 fines at the weekend.

Seven students were issued with FPNs after officers were called out to sports of a house party in Lenton on Friday night. The group claimed they were entitled to have the party because they had received negative COVID-19 test results.

A further three fines were issued to three students who claimed to have had negative results and were confrontational when police attended a property on Ilkeston Road in Lenton on Saturday night.

This comes after Nottingham’s infection rate topped 750 cases per 100,000 people on Friday. Police said at the weekend that the city’s weekly rate of new virus cases continues to be the highest in England.