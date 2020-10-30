Police name Lincoln murder victim
He died after an attack on Newark Road
Police named the 53-year-old man who died after an incident on Newark Road in Lincoln last weekend as Andrew Maguire from the Oldham area.
Two men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident during the evening of Saturday, October 24.
The 31-year-old man was named as Michael Lambert from Throckley in Newcastle Upon Tyne, and was charged with murder.
He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, October 26.
He then appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on December 17.
The 25-year-old man was released on bail as police investigations continued.
Lincolnshire Police launched a dedicated public portal where people can report information about the death and upload dashcam footage.