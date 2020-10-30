Lincoln
October 30, 2020 5.20 pm

Pop-up shooting range comes Home to Lincoln

Food and fun for small groups
Shoot, eat and drink at a new pop-up experience in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A new pop-up simulation shooting range has opened at Home nightclub in Lincoln, with technology used by police and the military in USA and replicas of real guns.

Quickdraw was due to launch in the former home of Ruddocks on Lincoln High Street in September 2020 as part of the Carousel concept operated by Lindum Leisure, which has links to a group of businesses including Home, Curiosity Shop and Craft. Lindum Leisure is leasing the building from Ruddocks.

Coronavirus delayed those plans, but workers are now on site with Carousel now due to open in early 2021, but in the meantime people can enjoy a pop-up version of Quickdraw in Home’s recently transformed Loft room with a soft launch from 5pm on Saturday, October 31 and an official opening on November 6.

Quickdraw incorporates technology used by police and the military in USA. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Customers can enjoy a range of crafted cocktails, spirits, beers, wines and a selection of small plates and platters. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Groups of up to six people can test their skills in realistic competition ranges in a fully immersive entertainment experience, with varying levels of difficulty for all ages and abilities.

Bookings can be made through Home’s website or via the Quickdraw Lincoln Facebook page.

Prices are variable depending on group size and are bookable in one or two hour increments as follows:

  • 2 people = £30 (£15 per person)
  • 3 people = £35( £11.66 per person)
  • 4 people = £40 (£10 per person)
  • 5 people = £45 (£9 per person)
  • 6 people = £50 (£8.33 per person)

Pop-up simulation shooting range experience Quickdraw has launched at Home nightclub. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Three varieties of loaded fries are on the menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Or why not try the chicken wings? | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

In addition, customers can enjoy a range of crafted cocktails, spirits, beers, wines and a selection of small plates and platters, including gyros, loaded fries There are also vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

Quickdraw is open to the public this weekend and will be opening seven days a week from 12pm-10pm from November 6.

Reporter Joseph Verney had a go at the new shooting experience. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Ronnie Byrne was the quickest shooter. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Can you handle the toughest ranges at Quickdraw? | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Operations Manager David Nejrup told The Lincolnite: “We are really excited to bring this concept to Lincoln. It’s a really tough time for everyone in hospitality at the moment.

“For the past 10 years our company has always defined hospitality by engaging with our guests in a unique and insightful way, and now I we feel that with the current environment, that definition is more poignant than ever.”

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.