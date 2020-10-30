Pop-up shooting range comes Home to Lincoln

A new pop-up simulation shooting range has opened at Home nightclub in Lincoln, with technology used by police and the military in USA and replicas of real guns.

Quickdraw was due to launch in the former home of Ruddocks on Lincoln High Street in September 2020 as part of the Carousel concept operated by Lindum Leisure, which has links to a group of businesses including Home, Curiosity Shop and Craft. Lindum Leisure is leasing the building from Ruddocks.

Coronavirus delayed those plans, but workers are now on site with Carousel now due to open in early 2021, but in the meantime people can enjoy a pop-up version of Quickdraw in Home’s recently transformed Loft room with a soft launch from 5pm on Saturday, October 31 and an official opening on November 6.

Groups of up to six people can test their skills in realistic competition ranges in a fully immersive entertainment experience, with varying levels of difficulty for all ages and abilities.

Bookings can be made through Home’s website or via the Quickdraw Lincoln Facebook page.

Prices are variable depending on group size and are bookable in one or two hour increments as follows:

2 people = £30 (£15 per person)

3 people = £35( £11.66 per person)

4 people = £40 (£10 per person)

5 people = £45 (£9 per person)

6 people = £50 (£8.33 per person)

In addition, customers can enjoy a range of crafted cocktails, spirits, beers, wines and a selection of small plates and platters, including gyros, loaded fries There are also vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

Quickdraw is open to the public this weekend and will be opening seven days a week from 12pm-10pm from November 6.

Operations Manager David Nejrup told The Lincolnite: “We are really excited to bring this concept to Lincoln. It’s a really tough time for everyone in hospitality at the moment.

“For the past 10 years our company has always defined hospitality by engaging with our guests in a unique and insightful way, and now I we feel that with the current environment, that definition is more poignant than ever.”