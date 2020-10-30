Police still searching for tophat man who sexually assaulted teen girl
Police are still looking for a man wearing a tophat who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Lincoln city centre last month.
The man touched the victim’s thigh and lifted her skirt in the incident, which happened on Sincil Street, near the archway that leads to the multi-storey car park, between 1pm and 3pm on September 18.
He was wearing a long leather coat and a tophat, police said.
The man is believed to be in his 50s, between five foot six and six foot tall and with a short grey beard.
Over a month later the man hasn’t been found.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Friday, October 30 that investigations are ongoing and there is no update with the investigation.
Anyone who saw someone matching the description of the offender near the location on September 18 should contact police on 101 quoting incident 372 of October 1.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.