Scunthorpe manager and assistant isolating over COVID-19 fears

One of the players also tested positive

Scunthorpe United’s first team manager Neil Cox and his assistant Mark Lillis will miss Tuesday night’s game away against Cheltenham at 6pm over fears of coronavirus.

Mark is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

Neil is showing no symptoms, but due to coming into close contact with his assistant he will also have to self-isolate as the club continues to allow Public Health England and EFL guidelines and protocols.

Under-23s manager Russ Wilcox will take charge of the team until Neil and Mark are able to return to their duties.

The League Two club said: “Normally we’d receive the test results within 24 to 48 hours, but because of a backlog in that process the club has been told it may be a wait of up to five days.”

Scunthorpe also confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, but asked that his “request for privacy and confidentially are respected at this time”.

Due to coming into close contact with that player, another member of the squad will also have to self-isolate.