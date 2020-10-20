Over 100 Greater Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases

Nine more schools on Tuesday

Nine more schools and three nurseries in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 20 that it is working with 77 schools with COVID-19 infections.

There have been 34 schools with cases in North East Lincolnshire since September, with 13 current active, suspected or confirmed cases. There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.

The latest additions to the list are Carre’s Grammar School (Sleaford), Louth Academy, Boston Grammar School, Hartsholme Academy (Lincoln), Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School, Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham), Holbeach Primary Academy and Priory Pembroke Academy (Cherry Willingham), which all remain open.

Little Learners Pre-School in Lincoln has also been added to the list, but is closed, along with Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) and St George’s Academy (Ruskington).

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 77 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”

Meanwhile, the University of Lincoln revealed on Monday that 85 of its students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Bishop Grosseteste University has three students who are currently self-isolating due to a positive test result. Eight students are currently self-isolating with suspected symptoms and waiting to be tested or to receive a test a result.

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Louth Academy

Boston Grammar School

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham

Holbeach Primary Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Bassingham Pre-School (closed)

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Wragby Primary School

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

St Nicholas Primary, Boston

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

Bridge House Independent School, Boston

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

The Lancaster School, Lincoln

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Waddington All Saints Academy

Bourne Academy

Claypole Primary School

St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)

Swinderby All Saints Primary School

University Academy Holbeach

Public Health are also aware of the following six nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):

Little Learners Nursery, Skegness

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

North East Lincolnshire

There have been 34 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire since September.

There are currently 13 with current active suspected or confirmed cases, although this figure does not include pre-schools/alternative settings.

The following schools, academies and colleges have recorded confirmed COVID-19 cases since September (figures correct as of October 19 with the current suspected or confirmed cases in bold):

Stallingborough Junior and Infant School

Lisle Marsden Academy

Tollbar Academy

Grimsby Institute

Middlethorpe Primary Academy

Signhills Infant Academy

Ormiston Maritime Academy

Cleethorpes Academy

Franklin College

Great Coates Primary

Healing Science Academy

Humberston Academy

William Barcroft Junior School

Humberston CE Primary School

Phoenix Park Academy

John Whitgift Academy

Saint James’s School

Western Primary School

Fairfield Primary Academy

Sevenhills Academy

Signhills Academy

Havelock Academy

Weelsby Academy

Laceby Acres Academy

Scartho Infants

There is also one further school with an active suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case, but it has not yet been publicly named.

In addition, there are also seven pre-school/alternative settings that have had cases since the start of September.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted in September.

In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.