Over 100 Greater Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases
Nine more schools on Tuesday
Nine more schools and three nurseries in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 20 that it is working with 77 schools with COVID-19 infections.
There have been 34 schools with cases in North East Lincolnshire since September, with 13 current active, suspected or confirmed cases. There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.
The latest additions to the list are Carre’s Grammar School (Sleaford), Louth Academy, Boston Grammar School, Hartsholme Academy (Lincoln), Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School, Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham), Holbeach Primary Academy and Priory Pembroke Academy (Cherry Willingham), which all remain open.
Little Learners Pre-School in Lincoln has also been added to the list, but is closed, along with Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) and St George’s Academy (Ruskington).
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 77 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”
Meanwhile, the University of Lincoln revealed on Monday that 85 of its students have tested positive for coronavirus.
Bishop Grosseteste University has three students who are currently self-isolating due to a positive test result. Eight students are currently self-isolating with suspected symptoms and waiting to be tested or to receive a test a result.
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Bassingham Pre-School (closed)
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Wragby Primary School
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Swinderby All Saints Primary School
- University Academy Holbeach
Public Health are also aware of the following six nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
North East Lincolnshire
There have been 34 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire since September.
There are currently 13 with current active suspected or confirmed cases, although this figure does not include pre-schools/alternative settings.
The following schools, academies and colleges have recorded confirmed COVID-19 cases since September (figures correct as of October 19 with the current suspected or confirmed cases in bold):
- Stallingborough Junior and Infant School
- Lisle Marsden Academy
- Tollbar Academy
- Grimsby Institute
- Middlethorpe Primary Academy
- Signhills Infant Academy
- Ormiston Maritime Academy
- Cleethorpes Academy
- Franklin College
- Great Coates Primary
- Healing Science Academy
- Humberston Academy
- William Barcroft Junior School
- Humberston CE Primary School
- Phoenix Park Academy
- John Whitgift Academy
- Saint James’s School
- Western Primary School
- Fairfield Primary Academy
- Sevenhills Academy
- Signhills Academy
- Havelock Academy
- Weelsby Academy
- Laceby Acres Academy
- Scartho Infants
There is also one further school with an active suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case, but it has not yet been publicly named.
In addition, there are also seven pre-school/alternative settings that have had cases since the start of September.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted in September.
In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.