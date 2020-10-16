Sleaford Rugby Club junction improvements ready

Major improvement works at the A17/A153 rugby club junction near Sleaford have been completed.

The works, which started at the end of May and were carried out by Eurovia Contracting, included adding new approach lanes and installing traffic signals.

Over 12,000 workforce hours were spent on the project, half a mile of new drainage was installed and over 3,000 tonnes of tarmac was used.

Ten new traffic signals, 21 new street lighting columns, five pedestrian crossings, five manholes were installed, as well as over half a mile of new kerbing.

In addition, 4,500 tonnes of material was excavated and nearly two and a half miles of new white lining was painted.

The total cost of the rugby club junction and Holdingham Roundabout projects is £8.25 million, which is being funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and developer contributions.

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said: “We have a long history of data from this junction and welcome the completion of the work that has been carried out to make it safer.

“In the last 10 years, there have been 21 injury collisions at that junction, resulting in 7 serious injuries, which can often be life changing.

“There have also been 27 slight injuries, although we should not downplay these injuries as they often take weeks, if not months, to recover from and could easily have been more serious.

“The changes made to the junction mean it will now be traffic light controlled, have a reduced speed limit and more defined space, making it easier for those larger vehicles using it.

“We believe these measures will reduce the significant amount of injuries that occur here each year, making it safer for all.”

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our focus now will be on getting ready to start major improvement works at Holdingham Roundabout early next year, where we will be adding new approach lanes and installing traffic signals at some of the roundabout’s approaches.

“Once both schemes are complete, people can expect less congestion, increased safety and better journey times when travelling in and around Sleaford.”