Scunthorpe player leaves club ahead of police assault charge court date
He’s due to face charges in court in November
Scunthorpe winger Ryan Colclough has left the club by mutual consent just over a month before he is due in court for assaulting an emergency worker.
The 25-year-old from Doncaster, who joined the Iron from Wigan in August 2018, will appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on November 24 charged with assaulting a police officer.
South Yorkshire Police said on September 28 that Colclough was charged with the assault, as well as for criminal damage, after an incident at a Taco Bell drive-through on Wednesday, June 24.
Officers attended the drive-through at the Herten Triangle retail park at 10.50pm that night following reports of a man acting drunk and disorderly in a public place.
During an arrest attempt, an officer was assaulted and sustained injuries to his face and damage to his glasses.
A statement from the football club read: “Scunthorpe United can confirm Ryan Colclough has left the club by mutual consent. The club will not make any further comment.”