Stokes opens winter garden at Lawn cafe

A cafe in uphill Lincoln has transformed into a winter garden for visitors and locals to enjoy.

The Lawn cafe on Union Road in Lincoln is part of the family firm Stokes Tea & Coffee, which also has the High Bridge cafe on the High Street.

The Lawn will now have a new winter garden in the Blue Room next to the cafe itself, which has been dressed with live plants, flowers and a centrepiece pergola.

It opened on Wednesday, October 28 and will stay for the foreseeable future, with a spokesperson for Stokes Tea & Coffee saying it is proving to be a hit with visitors.

There is also a stained-glass arched window to catch the eye of passers by and customers.

It has been done to allow visitors and locals alike to enjoy the outdoors indoors throughout the winter season.

The Lawn cafe is housed within a Grade II listed Georgian building and was originally purpose built as a Victorian ballroom.

The garden will be open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Sunday, and the cafe will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays, serving afternoon tea, meals and light bites.

