That’s it! No more cars down Brayford Wharf East

Vehicles can no longer drive down Brayford Wharf East after a year-long ban was put in place to encourage cycling in the area.

Motorists can no longer turn from St Mark’s Street or Rope Walk into Brayford Wharf East.

This means it will be a no through route for at least one year, except for emergency vehicles and for access only.

The other side of the road near Wigford Way remains unchanged.

The pop-up cycle lane is part of the Department for Transport’s emergency active travel fund.

The county council was granted £105,500 from the first round of the fund to support temporary projects during the recovery from the coronavirus crisis, although there is scope for them to become permanent.

The second round of funding is worth over £800,000 for Lincolnshire. The council submitted a bid in August and is waiting to hear back from the Department for Transport.