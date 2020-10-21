Three more schools in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 cases
79 schools and six nurseries with cases
A further three schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 21 that it is working with 79 schools with COVID-19 infections. It is also working with six nurseries.
There are 13 schools in North East Lincolnshire with current active suspected or confirmed cases. There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are The Deepings School, Spalding High School and Manor Farm Academy in North Hykeham.
Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington) and Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed, according to the council’s list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 79 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Bassingham Pre-School (closed)
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Wragby Primary School
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Swinderby All Saints Primary School
- University Academy Holbeach
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)
Public Health are also aware of the following six nurseries with positive cases:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
Somercotes Academy in North Somercotes is the latest to be removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.
North East Lincolnshire
There are 13 with current active suspected or confirmed cases in North East Lincolnshire.
- Tollbar Academy
- Grimsby Institute
- Ormiston Maritime Academy
- Cleethorpes Academy
- Franklin College
- Healing Science Academy
- Humberston Academy
- William Barcroft Junior School
- Humberston CE Primary School
- Signhills Academy
- Havelock Academy
- Weelsby Academy
There are also two further schools with active suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, but they have not yet been publicly named.
In addition, there are also seven pre-school/alternative settings that have had cases since the start of September.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus in September.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.