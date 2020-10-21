Three more schools in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 cases

79 schools and six nurseries with cases

A further three schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 21 that it is working with 79 schools with COVID-19 infections. It is also working with six nurseries.

There are 13 schools in North East Lincolnshire with current active suspected or confirmed cases. There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are The Deepings School, Spalding High School and Manor Farm Academy in North Hykeham.

Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington) and Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed, according to the council’s list.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 79 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Bassingham Pre-School (closed)

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Wragby Primary School

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

St Nicholas Primary, Boston

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

Bridge House Independent School, Boston

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

The Lancaster School, Lincoln

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Waddington All Saints Academy

Bourne Academy

Claypole Primary School

St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)

Swinderby All Saints Primary School

University Academy Holbeach

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Louth Academy

Boston Grammar School

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham

Holbeach Primary Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)

Public Health are also aware of the following six nurseries with positive cases:

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Little Learners Nursery, Skegness

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Somercotes Academy in North Somercotes is the latest to be removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.

North East Lincolnshire

There are 13 with current active suspected or confirmed cases in North East Lincolnshire.

Tollbar Academy

Grimsby Institute

Ormiston Maritime Academy

Cleethorpes Academy

Franklin College

Healing Science Academy

Humberston Academy

William Barcroft Junior School

Humberston CE Primary School

Signhills Academy

Havelock Academy

Weelsby Academy

There are also two further schools with active suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, but they have not yet been publicly named.

In addition, there are also seven pre-school/alternative settings that have had cases since the start of September.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus in September.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.