Celebrity Big Brother winner to host party at Skegness bar
Ex On The Beach reality star coming to Skegvegas
Stephen Bear, the former Ex On The Beach contestant and Celebrity Big Brother winner, will be in Skegness on Halloween for a special appearance at a bar.
The Hive nightclub has been hosting weekly celebrity appearances, with Callum Jones from Love Island also visiting Skegness recently.
Stephen Bear will appear at The Hive as part of a Halloween event which will include a live fancy dress competition and a bottomless brunch beforehand.
The event starts at 5pm on Saturday, October 31, and has been billed as an “unforgettable Halloween night” by The Hive.
Limited VIP tickets are available, but general entry is free with a maximum of six people per table.
Stephen is more commonly known as just ‘Bear’ from his television career, where he is a regular heartthrob on reality shows such as Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating.
The 30-year-old won series eighteen of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, which landed him a presenting role on the MTV show Just Tattoo Of Us.