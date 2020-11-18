100 Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Wednesday
Seven schools currently closed
A further five Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on November 18 that it is working with 100 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections. Over 90% of children are still attending in Lincolnshire despite the outbreaks in schools in the county.
Fosse Way Academy, which is already on the council’s list, announced on Tuesday, November 17 that there has been “another positive test result in the same class bubble”.
In a letter to parents and carers, headteacher Rob Cowling they decided to ask the whole class bubble and some of staff to isolate for 14 days from November 13 (the last day that the affected people were in school). The rest of the school remains open.
Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, which has schools in Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, said a small number of students and staff at Tollbar, Somercotes, Pilgrim and Theddlethorpe Academies have been asked to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the weekend.
- Tollbar Academy – two students tested positive resulting in 52 being asked to self-isolate. A number are back in school this week after completing their self-isolation periods
- Pilgrim Academy, Immingham – one member of a Year 4 bubble tested positive so the bubble, consisting of 25 pupils and three members of staff, have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days
- Theddlethorpe Academy – one member of the school community has tested positive. As a result one class bubble involving Years 1 and 2, and Years 3 and 4 have been asked to self-isolate. This involves 42 children and three members of staff
- Somercotes Academy – one member of staff tested positive and, as a result, eight students were asked to self-isolate. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that two students in Year 10 have since tested positive. This resulted in 80 pupils in their bubble – the whole of Year 10 – being asked to self-isolate as a precaution
The latest Lincolnshire schools added to the council’s list are St Anne’s Primary School (Grantham), Cranwell Primary School, Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School (Grantham), Billingborough Primary School and Holton Le Clay Junior School.
The schools currently listed as closed are King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham) and South View Community Primary School (Crowland).
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 100 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases, according to the county council (new in bold at the top):
- St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham
- Cranwell Primary School
- Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham
- Billingborough Primary School
- Holton Le Clay Junior School
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- Colsterworth Primary School
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney
- John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary School
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Junior School
- Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham
- Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)
- North Thoresby Primary Academy
- The Priory School, Spalding
- Washingborough Academy
- Theddlethorpe Academy
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln
- Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln
- Lincoln UTC
- Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding
Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases:
- Limes Play and Learn, Louth
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
- White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham
Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery was not on Wednesday’s list.
North East Lincolnshire Council
Tollbar Academy (New Waltham, Grimsby) and Pilgrim Academy (Immingham) both recently confirmed cases of coronavirus.
However, more recent data was not available by the time of publication regarding the exact number of schools currently with cases in North East Lincolnshire.
The last data provided by North East Lincolnshire Council on November 2 stated that at the time it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.