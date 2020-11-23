1,006 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths over the weekend in Greater Lincolnshire
Over 700 COVID deaths in the region so far
There were 1,006 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 33 COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
This means there have been over 700 coronavirus related deaths in our region within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday morning showed 669 new cases in Lincolnshire, 193 in North East Lincolnshire and 144 in North Lincolnshire.
The figures also showed 33 new deaths, including 23 residents in Lincolnshire, five in North Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.
The total cases in November so far stand at 11,288. October had 7,132 for the whole month.
NHS England also reported 26 new deaths over the weekend, with 14 at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, 10 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Lincolnshire Community Health Service.
Some 239 people in our region have now died this month from the virus.
Nationally, cases increased by 38,537 to 1,512,045, while deaths rose by 738 to 55,024.
Later on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce his COVID winter plan. New tier-based restrictions are expected after lockdown is over, with potentially three households allowed to mix over the festive period.
University of Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be up to 90% effective in its trial. The Pfizer vaccine could get the green light by the end of the week.
The Oxford English Dictionary has expanded its ‘Word of the Year’ to ‘Words of the Year’ to include the unprecedented 2020 words of: COVID-19, WFH (work from home), lockdown, circuit-breaker, support bubbles, key workers, furlough, Black Lives Matter and moonshot.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire up to Sunday, November 22
23,487 cases (up 1,006)
- 14,422 in Lincolnshire (up 669)
- 4,298 in North Lincolnshire (up 144)
- 4,767 in North East Lincolnshire (up 193)
709 deaths (up 33)
- 462 from Lincolnshire (up 23)
- 127 from North Lincolnshire (up five)
- 120 from North East Lincolnshire (up five)
of which 457 hospital deaths (up 26)
- 242 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up 10)
- 9 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up two)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 205 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up 14)
1.512,045 UK cases, 55,024 deaths