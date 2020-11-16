1,269 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend
600 local deaths with coronavirus so far
There were 1,269 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Sunday evening showed 797 new cases in Lincolnshire, 253 in North Lincolnshire and 219 in North East Lincolnshire.
The government’s figures also showed 22 new deaths including 17 residents in Lincolnshire, one in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.
The figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.
This brings the total cases in November so far to 5,745. October saw 7,132 for the whole month.
NHS England also reported 18 new deaths over the weekend, with seven at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and 11 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.
Some 600 people in our region have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.
Two of Lincolnshire’s hospitals are currently in the middle of a “critical incident” due to “critically low staffing levels,” so they’re struggling to meet rising numbers of COVID-positive patients.
Nationally, cases increased to 1,369,318, while deaths rose to 51,934.
The weekend also saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson self-isolate after being in contact with an MP who later tested positive for coronavirus.
A new major vaccine trial was also launched on Monday, the third in the UK.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Sunday, November 15
19,940 cases (up 1,269)
- 12,127 in Lincolnshire (up 797)
- 3,717 in North Lincolnshire (up 253)
- 4,096 in North East Lincolnshire (up 219)
600 deaths (up 22)
- 393 from Lincolnshire (up 17)
- 113 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 94 from North East Lincolnshire (up four)
of which 384 hospital deaths (up 18)
- 200 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up eleven)
- 7 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 176 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up seven)
1,369,318 UK cases, 51,934 deaths