Pedestrian hit by car in Scunthorpe in critical condition
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Scunthorpe.
Just before 5pm on Sunday, November 15, an orange BMW hit a pedestrian on the A18 Queensway in the town.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
He is currently still in hospital at the time of reporting, and the driver of the car suffered no injuries.
Humberside Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash, asking people to call 101 and quote log 356 of November 15 if they can assist.