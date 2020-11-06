2,683 COVID-19 cases in first six days of November in Greater Lincolnshire
512 new cases on Friday and nine deaths
There have been 2,683 coronavirus cases and 36 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire in the first six days of November.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday evening showed 512 new cases, including 285 in Lincolnshire along with 127 in North East Lincolnshire and 100 in North Lincolnshire.
The figure is a four-fold rise on October which saw 666 cases in its first six days. Thursday, November 5, was a record day with 643 cases.
The government’s figures also showed nine new deaths including three residents in Lincolnshire, five in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. The latter takes the authority to 100 deaths total.
The figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county,
NHS England on Friday also reported six new death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.
This week saw new lockdown measures introduced Thursday, putting Lincolnshire in under the same lockdown measures as the rest of the country.
It had previously been in the lowest tier due to its low numbers and infection rate.
See the full guidance for the new lockdown here.
The government’s furlough scheme has been extended across the UK until the end of March.
Thursday’s figures saw a record 643 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire.
However, despite the surge in the number of cases this week, health bosses remained unconcerned and said Lincolnshire’s infection rate is still low with some areas actually dropping in numbers.
Friday also saw confirmation of Lincolnshire’s first COVID wardens. The officers will be tasked to ensure businesses in West Lindsey are COVID-secure, but will not have powers to take enforcement action. Other districts have money to make similar moves soon.
Nationally on Friday, cases increased by 23,287 to 1,146,484, while deaths rose by 355 to 48,475.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, November 6
14,407 cases (up 512)
- 8,745 in Lincolnshire (up 285)
- 2,722 in North Lincolnshire (up 100)
- 2,940 in North East Lincolnshire (up 127)
504 deaths (up nine)
- 343 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 100 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 61 from North East Lincolnshire (up five)
of which 330 hospital deaths (up six)
- 178 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)
- 6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 145 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)
1,146,484 UK cases, 48,475 deaths