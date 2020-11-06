Record 643 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Greater Lincolnshire

There has been a record 643 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Thursday in Greater Lincolnshire, along with four new COVID-19 related deaths

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated late on November 5 and showed 300 new cases in Lincolnshire along with 253 in North East Lincolnshire and 90 in North Lincolnshire.

It means there have been 1,696 cases for the week so far.

The government’s figures also showed four new deaths including two residents in Lincolnshire, and two in North East Lincolnshire. The figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county,

NHS figures on Thursday reported one new death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

New lockdown measures took effect from midnight on Thursday. See the full guidance for the new lockdown here.

In a further press conference on Thursday evening, Mr Johnson told the nation there was “light at the end of the tunnel” and that the lockdown would make a “real impact”.

He spoke of “shared goals” and “joint efforts” adding “together we can get through this”.

Mr Johnson also announced £15million extra funding to help councils protect rough sleepers.

Wearing face masks in communal areas and corridors is now compulsory for pupils and teachers in all of England’s secondary schools and colleges. Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Bill Skelly has said he is confident the county will come out of the coronavirus lockdown stronger if people comply with government guidance and rules. Temporary Chief Supt Paul Timmins, the Tactical Coordinating Group Chair of the Lincolnshire COVID-19 LRF response, said: “Largely overall, Lincolnshire has not had any issues in last minute shopping or drinking and has been largely peaceful.” He said people mainly behaved themselves and that there were currently “no real concerns” — however added: “It’s very early days into this lockdown.” The LRF will focus on making sure advice was clear and working on supporting mental health across the county as people again face isolation.

Earlier on Thursday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the government’s furlough scheme will be extended across the UK until the end of March.

Mr Sunak told the Commons it will pay up to 80% of a person’s wage up to £2,500 a month. A review of the policy will take place in January.

October ended with 7,132 cases for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.

Nationally on Thursday, cases increased by 24,141 to 1,123,197, while deaths rose by 378 to 48,120.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, November 5

13,895 cases (up 643)

8,460 in Lincolnshire (up 300)

2,622 in North Lincolnshire (up 90)

2,813 in North East Lincolnshire (up 253)

495 deaths (up four)

340 from Lincolnshire (up two)

99 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

56 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)

of which 324 hospital deaths (up one)

174 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

143 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

1,123,197 UK cases, 48,120 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.