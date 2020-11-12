42 affordable homes set to be built in Spalding
Including a children’s play area
Councillors have unanimously approved plans to build 42 new affordable homes in Spalding.
This was decided yesterday by South Holland District Council’s Planning Committee.
The houses will be situated on Locksmill Farm, Cowbit Road and will contain 29 rented properties and 13 shared ownership homes.
There will be one bedroom houses, semi-detached houses on curtilage parking, terrace houses, bungalows and a children’s play area.
Barns will be demolished in the northern part of the site as part of the proposal.
Jake Stentiford, the agent for the application, said “There is a desperate need for affordable housing in this area and we have the chance right now to secure an excellent scheme of affordable homes that will make such a difference to those families on the housing register.”
All 14 South Holland Councillors agreed in favour of proceeding with the building of the dwellings.
Cllr Christine Lawton said that “the changes are excellent.”