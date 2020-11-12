Plans for new Gainsborough cinema approved
Now the Savoy chain has to survive the pandemic
Gainsborough will get its first multiplex cinema after West Lindsey District Council approved the plans at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, November 11.
The plans involve redeveloping the old Lindsey Centre site, including a four-screen Savoy cinema, three commercial units and a car park.
Councillor Owen Bierley, leader of WLDC, said that while excitement is apparent for the new cinema, the coronavirus pandemic still poses many challenges.
“We are delighted as the local planning authority to see these exciting plans granted permission as we believe it would be a welcome asset to the leisure economy of the town.
“However, given we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed the challenges the entertainment sector has faced with many entertainment venues closed as we try to control the virus.
“With this in mind we recognise there may be some real challenges ahead but we are committed to continue to work with the leisure sector to work on plans for the future to make this long term vision become a reality.”