60 Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases as lockdown looms
Schools to remain open during lockdown
There are currently 60 schools in Lincolnshire with positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Wednesday, November 4 that it is also working with 8 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
A further 12 schools and three nurseries have now been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 60 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the county council:
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Little Learners Pre-school, Lincoln (closed)
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln (closed)
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Sturton by Stow Primary School
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junipr Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
On Wednesday, the county council announced that the following 12 schools and three nurseries had all been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England:
- Barrowby Primary School
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Skegness Academy
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Louth Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
- Scampton Primary School
- Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby
- Kirkby on Bain Primary School
- Town and Country Nursery, Louth
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data from November 2.
The break down of cases is as follows:
- Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings
- Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting
- 16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting
- Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings
- Independent = 1 case in 1 setting
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.