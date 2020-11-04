60 Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases as lockdown looms

There are currently 60 schools in Lincolnshire with positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Wednesday, November 4 that it is also working with 8 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

A further 12 schools and three nurseries have now been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 60 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the county council:

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

St George’s Academy, Ruskington

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

Little Learners Pre-school, Lincoln (closed)

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford

Spalding Parish School

The National Junior School, Grantham

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

YPLP, Lincoln (closed)

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Sturton by Stow Primary School

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junipr Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

On Wednesday, the county council announced that the following 12 schools and three nurseries had all been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England:

Barrowby Primary School

Haven High Academy, Boston

Skegness Academy

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Louth Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham

Scampton Primary School

Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby

Kirkby on Bain Primary School

Town and Country Nursery, Louth

Little Learners Nursery, Skegness

Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data from November 2.

The break down of cases is as follows:

Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings

Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting

16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting

Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings

Independent = 1 case in 1 setting

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.