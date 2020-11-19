676 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

“Light at the end of the tunnel” for vaccine

There have been 676 new coronavirus cases and 15 COVID-related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 425 new cases in Lincolnshire, 139 in North Lincolnshire and 112 in North East Lincolnshire.

It also registered nine deaths in Lincolnshire, three in North Lincolnshire and three in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. There were 190 deaths so far this month.

NHS England also reported nine new hospital deaths on Thursday. Eight were at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one was at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust. This takes the total number of hospital deaths in the county to 419. On Thursday, national cases increased by 22,915 to 1,453,256, while deaths rose by 501 to 53,775. Meanwhile, 42 workers have tested positive for coronavirus across Young’s Seafood’s eight sites in Grimsby. They are now all self-isolating. Lincolnshire health bosses have said that people “should be concerned but not alarmed” by East Lindsey having the fourth highest coronavirus infection rate in England. In national news, the latest Public Health England data suggests that supermarkets are the most common exposure setting for catching COVID-19. The head of Pfizer has said that it aims to distribute the coronavirus vaccine within hours of approval, saying that “there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, November 19 21,993 cases (up 676) 13,445 in Lincolnshire (up 425)

4,073 in North Lincolnshire (up 139)

4,475 in North East Lincolnshire (up 112) 660 deaths (up 15) 429 from Lincolnshire (up nine)

122 from North Lincolnshire (up three)

109 from North East Lincolnshire (up three) of which 419 hospital deaths (up nine) 223 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up eight)

7 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

188 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 1,453,256 UK cases, 53,775 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.