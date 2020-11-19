Side by side: Lincoln in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and today

Lincoln is at the heart of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game, and The Lincolnite looked at how accurately the game depicts our city compared to the modern day.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the twelfth major instalment in the game series, was released on all major gaming consoles on November 10.

Within the game you can travel around Lincolnshire as Norwegian viking Eivor in 873 AD, as you look for a new settlement for your clan.

On your journey you can walk through the city of Lincoln in Saxon time, taking in the sights of the castle, Steep Hill, Newport Arch and more.

We’ve already given you an aerial view of Lincoln in the game, here’s how it looks from the ground.

Major city landmarks are displayed in the game and weigh up fairly accurately compared to the real thing.

There is of course no Lincoln Cathedral in the game, as that was built around 200 years after the era in which the game was set, but that doesn’t mean the city is totally unrecognisable.

Steep Hill remains a constant and runs through the majority of the city on Valhalla, but it probably won’t tire you out as much on the game as it does in reality.

As you walk through the Bailgate and down Steep Hill in the game, it feels like time travel to medieval times with how accurate some aspects of Lincoln can be.

The High Street has plenty of buildings and market stalls in the game, but if it’s Walkabout and Caffè Nero you are after, you will be disappointed.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out now for Playstation, Xbox, PC and more.