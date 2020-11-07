£7m Lincoln A&E extension designs revealed

Hospital bosses have submitted their £7 million plans to extend Lincoln’s emergency department as they move to ease pressure on the service.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust’s proposals for a new Urgent Care Centre have been put to the City of Lincoln Council.

The government gave the trust £7 million in September for the extension, which will be built to the north of the existing A&E department.

Documents submitted to the council said the design of the single-storey build allows “reasonable provision” for social distancing in the face of coronavirus.

“The trust’s requirement is for a building in which patients can be greeted, triaged, streamed and moved into a coordinated healthcare service,” said the documents

“The services provided within the new building will be integral to the functioning of the A&E department adjacent.”

The entrance will be via the north-east corner of the building and a single, accessible unisex toilet will be included in the build.

The documents said the site’s size “would not be excessive” and would be built over existing car parking spaces.

“There is considerable pressure on the applicant to deliver the scheme to a greatly accelerated programme and as such the building would need to be of simple design, allowing swift delivery.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased pressure on Lincoln County Hospital generally and in addition there are further demands as a result of infection numbers rising nationally as winter is approached.”

A letter to the council from Ogsleby and Limb, on behalf of the trust, says construction is hoped to start in November.

“We appreciate your understanding in this unprecedented position and are grateful that you have set out within your reply that you do not wish to prevent an immediate start on site construction works,” said Andrew Oglesby’s letter.