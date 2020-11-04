Man missing from Grantham for a week
Have you seen Russell?
A man in his 40s has been missing from his home in Grantham for a week and police are concerned for his welfare.
Russell Hesketh was reported missing on Wednesday, October 28.
Police described him as five foot, nine inches tall, of stocky build and with a shaved head.
Anyone with information regarding Russell’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 50 of October 28.
Alternatively, it can be reported via the independent charity Missing People by calling or texting 116 000 or via email at [email protected].