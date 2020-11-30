Gainsborough
November 30, 2020 2.16 pm

Arrests after man ‘attacked car with weapon’ in Gainsborough

Armed police attended the scene

Armed police on Park Springs Road in Gainsborough. | Photo: Timmy Baxter

A man allegedly attacked a car with a weapon in Gainsborough on Sunday, prompting an armed police response.

Lincolnshire Police attended a property in Apley Close at 12pm on Sunday, November 29.

Two men were seen being taken out of a house and put into a police van on the nearby Park Springs Road at around 1.30pm.

Police confirmed that men, aged 33 and 22, were arrested, but they have since been released without charge.

Two men were arrested by police. | Photo: Timmy Baxter

Police attended the scene on Sunday, November 29. | Photo: Timmy Baxter

