Arrests after man ‘attacked car with weapon’ in Gainsborough
Armed police attended the scene
A man allegedly attacked a car with a weapon in Gainsborough on Sunday, prompting an armed police response.
Lincolnshire Police attended a property in Apley Close at 12pm on Sunday, November 29.
Two men were seen being taken out of a house and put into a police van on the nearby Park Springs Road at around 1.30pm.
Police confirmed that men, aged 33 and 22, were arrested, but they have since been released without charge.