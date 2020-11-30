Lincoln Castle Christmas event cancelled amid tier 3 lockdown
But the castle grounds will stay open for longer
Lincoln Castle Illuminated has been cancelled due to Lincolnshire being placed into tier 3 for the latest coronavirus restrictions from December 2.
The event was due to run from December 5 until January 3, but this is no longer possible and refunds will be issued in the near future.
The illuminated wall walk will also be cancelled.
However, Lincoln Castle will extend its opening hours so that its grounds stay open longer in the evening until 7pm.
There will still be some festive sparkle as people will be able to see some of the walls lit up and be able to walk through Christmas tree lined walk ways.
A statement from Lincoln Castle read: “We have some very difficult news to share with you today (Monday). Due to Lincolnshire being in tier 3, we’re really sad to say that Lincoln Castle Illuminated cannot go ahead.
“A full refund will be automatically issued over the next few days.
“We will keep reviewing the situation, and if things change and we move into a different tier, the event may be rescheduled.
“We know how important our grounds are to everyone, so we have extended our opening hours until 7pm – but with a bit of added Christmas sparkle.”