Barn conversion near Lincoln comes with its own landing strip and aircraft hangar
On the market for £850k
A four-bedroom stone barn conversion near Lincoln with its own airfield strip is on the market to buy for offers in excess of £850,000.
The large plot of the property in the rural hamlet of Temple Bruer extends to six acres — including four hangars that fit up to 15 light aircraft.
The property being marketed by Fine & Country includes a secluded acre garden and a further five acres currently operating as an airfield with an all-weather grass strip.
With planning permission for recreational use and storage of fifteen light aircraft, the airfield currently provides an annual income of approximately £35,000. There are four separate hangars/outbuildings suitable for several purposes.
The remaining acre of land provides a large garden with lawn and shrub borders, and there is also a separate paddock.
Inside the home, there is a contemporary family kitchen/dining room with a separate boat room, as well as a study, lounge with feature stone fireplace, and garage/workshop.
When the current owner first viewed The Old Granary it was a barn being sold with a farmhouse.
The farmhouse was restored and sold before the barn was converted into the family home.
Land was acquired to bring the total plot to approximately six acres.
