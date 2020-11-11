Lincoln
Barn conversion near Lincoln comes with its own landing strip and aircraft hangar

On the market for £850k
It has its own hangars and airfield strip. | Photo: Fine & Country

A four-bedroom stone barn conversion near Lincoln with its own airfield strip is on the market to buy for offers in excess of £850,000.

The large plot of the property in the rural hamlet of Temple Bruer extends to six acres — including four hangars that fit up to 15 light aircraft.

The property being marketed by Fine & Country includes a secluded acre garden and a further five acres currently operating as an airfield with an all-weather grass strip.

A four-bedroom stone barn conversion in Temple Bruer. | Photo: Fine & Country

There are four separate hangars/outbuildings. | Photo: Fine & Country

With planning permission for recreational use and storage of fifteen light aircraft, the airfield currently provides an annual income of approximately £35,000. There are four separate hangars/outbuildings suitable for several purposes.

The remaining acre of land provides a large garden with lawn and shrub borders, and there is also a separate paddock.

The kitchen. | Photo: Fine & Country

The lounge includes a huge arched window and feature stone fireplace. | Photo: Fine & Country

Inside the home, there is a contemporary family kitchen/dining room with a separate boat room, as well as a study, lounge with feature stone fireplace, and garage/workshop.

When the current owner first viewed The Old Granary it was a barn being sold with a farmhouse.

An en-suite bedroom. | Photo: Fine & Country

Another of the four bedrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

The farmhouse was restored and sold before the barn was converted into the family home.

Land was acquired to bring the total plot to approximately six acres.

The large plot extends to six acres including a secluded acre garden. | Photo: Fine & Country

See Fine & Country’s full listing here.

