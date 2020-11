He’s on the run from Welsh police

Police are looking for a wanted 36-year-old man in connection with a fraud on a vulnerable victim.

Brian O’Neill is believed to have committed the fraud in South Wales, and is on the run from police.

Officers now think the 36-year-old could be in the Lincoln area.

If you have seen him or have any information that could assist officers, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected].