Boston United’s next home game will be in their new stadium

Boston United’s next home fixture will be played at their brand new stadium after the club got the seal of approval from the borough council and the National League to stage matches at its multi-million pound facilities.

The Jakemans Community Stadium is part of The Quadrant development, which includes new homes and businesses.

Outdoor grassroots sport will be allowed to resume in England when the national lockdown ends, which means Boston’s home fixture against Chorley on Saturday, December 5 should be the club’s first at the new stadium.

Fans could be allowed back in limited numbers when lockdown ends, with up to 4,000 allowed in tier one areas, 2,000 in tier one areas, but none in tier three.

During the opening weeks of the season, the Pilgrims were ground-sharing with Gainsborough Trinity at The Northolme until lockdown hit, but once the Vanarama National League North is back up and running, Boston will be in their new home.

The Pilgrims moved out of York Street after the final game of the 2019/20 season, a dramatic play-off final defeat against Altrincham. It had been their home since 1933.

Boston United chairman David Newton said: “We are delighted to have the green light to play fixtures at the new Jakemans Community Stadium. My thanks go to the whole team that have worked so hard to make this day happen.

“It was always going to be a challenge to build the new facility, but with the additional problems thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am really pleased that we are now able to play football at the stadium.

“My focus has been to give the fans the best possible experience, so it will also be a very sad day as we have to exclude fans under current guidelines.

“However, once the COVID restrictions allow we will look to let fans in to see the club’s new home for themselves, within a COVID-secure environment.

“Some are understandably frustrated that they have not seen the facility, but it is important to me that the fans should be the first to see what we have created, before releasing images on the Internet, so I ask everyone to be patient a little while longer.”