Brothers-in-law open new Asian supermarket in Lincoln

Two brothers-in-law opened an Asian supermarket in Lincoln on Wednesday in a unit formerly occupied by Bathstore, selling a wide range of products including freshly made curries and Arabic sweet treats.

Rashid Akthar already has an ‘Asia Supermarket’ in Scunthorpe and, along with his brother-in-law Asad Turabee, he opened the new store on St Mark’s Street.

The store specialises in Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Middle Eastern groceries, fresh halal meat and fish, as well as fresh deli, hot drinks and milkshakes.

It also sells food ranging from rice, flour, an array of spices and just over 100 types of fruit and vegetables, freshly made curries, as well a Pakistani, Indian and Arabic sweets. All the products are halal.

Asia Supermarket created three new additional jobs with potential for more in the future.

The store is open from 9am-8pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am-8pm on Sunday, with special discounts in place.

There will be a 10% discount for NHS and blue light employees and 5% off for students and university staff.

Co-owner Asad, 25, is currently studying an MBA at the University of Lincoln after completing a degree in business and management.

He told The Lincolnite: “We saw a gap in the market as Lincoln is a growing city in terms of multicultural society. There isn’t an Asian supermarket in Lincoln that offers the same variety of spices and products that we do.

“There are 1400 students just above us and this is a main hub area in town and we are hoping to bring them here as regular customers.

“It feels good that we will be working together because he (Rashid) has got the background and knowledge of this sort of business and I can bring my academic learning and marketing techniques.

“I am excited to work together and grow the business and potentially open other stores in Lincolnshire in the future.”

Rashid, 36, added: “It is nice to be opening today (Wednesday) and to welcome the Lincoln community to our halal shop.”

For customers parking at St Mark’s who spend £30 or more, the store will refund the parking if they show their ticket in store.

The duo are planning a delivery service in the future and are also looking to come together with local businesses who wish to put up a stand in store with their products on.