CCTV appeal after robbery and assault outside Lincoln bar

A popular Lincoln chippy has expanded its vegan offering including kebabs, chickenless nuggets, an inferno burger and some sweet treats.

It is the first time the chippy has introduced kebabs on the menu, with both meat and vegan versions available for customers to enjoy.

Carholme Chippy is also working with local supplier Meg’s Kitchen, who make a lot of the vegan meat alternatives and created the desserts which are on the menu.

Carholme Chippy – new vegan menu items

Vegan seitan kebab – layer of chips with kebab on top with chilli sauce, served with a portion of chips

Vegan seitan kebab – the kebab with vegan cheese and chilli sauce

Inferno burger – Moving Mountain soy vegan burger with beetroot and a homemade chilli sauce. The chilli sauce includes ‘Psycho Drops’, which are vegan friendly and contain one million Scoville capsaicin extract

Chickenless nuggets – either served with five or eight and can be combined with other items

Rich chocolate vegan brownie

Vegan chocolate rocky road

In addition, to the popular battered creme eggs, the chippy is now offering vegan caramel egg (either plain or battered)

Carholme Chippy is also working with Meg’s Kitchen on a jumbo vegan sausage and a chocolate raspberry marshmallow slice, which will be added to the menu in the future.

One of the doors at Carholme Chippy is used for collection only and there is a table set up by the door to help make pick-ups contactless.

There is also a COVID-secure booth for walk-in customers to place orders one at a time.

Chippy owner Nick Avraam told The Lincolnite: “We have been wanting to extend our menu for a while actually and it’s good to keep changing things.

“We had a couple of items that were discontinued by the supplier, so it opened an avenue for us to look a new products.

“We’re are really happy with the new products and the vegan satain kebab especially has had great feedback.”

Nick added that Public Health England recently came and did a spot check and told him “what we have in place is one of the best set ups they have seen”.

Carholme Chippy also made free school meals over October half-term, providing around 70 meals.

Surplus stock is still left, along with some donations for the public, so on Saturday, November 14 Nick is launching ‘Kids Super Saturday at Carholme Chippy’.

From this date until stock runs out children aged 16 and below can eat for free – one plain or battered sausage/fishcake/vegan option, small chips, a side, drink and a lollipop.

Meanwhile, Meg’s Kitchen was launched in August this year by Meg Gell at her home off South Park roundabout, where she makes vegan treats and desserts that can be ordered online here.