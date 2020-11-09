CCTV appeal after robbery and assault outside Lincoln bar
The victim suffered a fractured jaw
The victim of a robbery and assault outside a Lincoln bar sustained a fractured jaw and had his property stolen, prompting a police investigation.
The incident happened on the High Street in Lincoln outside the Slug and Lettuce at around 2.30am on September 5.
Lincolnshire Police released pictures of three men on Monday, November 9, who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.
However, they did not specify if the men were suspects or witnesses.
Police said: “Our enquiries have so far failed to trace the men pictured so we are asking for public assistance in identifying them.”
Anyone who can help to identify these men should contact DC 1434 Ravi Gerwal of Lincoln CID on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 20000466287.
Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.