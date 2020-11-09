Northern Lincolnshire hospitals plan £15m A&E extensions

Northern Lincolnshire hospital bosses have submitted their plans to extend their A&E departments.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust have sent their proposals to North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils for Scunthorpe General and Diana Princess of Wales hospitals respectively.

The £7 million A&E extension designs were revealed on 4th November. This was after a £15m grant to upgrade their A&Es back in mid-September.

Diana Princess Of Wales Hospital’s plans are to build a two storey emergency care extension and new replacement hospital main entrance lobby. The hospital will also reconfigure the car park.

Changes to the internal access, ambulance, bus and hospital drop-off will also be changed along with associated works and landscaping.

At Scunthorpe, an emergency care extension to the current hospital will be built, enhance the ambulance drop-off and demolish the existing administration building adjacent to the Cliff Gardens site.

It will also build a new car park deck above the current public parking spaces which are next to the Church Lane entrance.

At Grimsby the new build is planned to be around 2,255 square metres and at Scunthorpe, 2,178 square metres.

The design of the sites will promote easy movement around and through the departments for those who are disabled, frail or elderly. Diana Princess Of Wales Hospital hopes that as a result of extensions there will be a reduced number of people delayed in hospital, therefore, reducing the length of stay for patients who are in hospital for more than 21 days and freeing up beds. United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust also submitted plans for extending the A&E departments at the Lincoln and Boston facilities.