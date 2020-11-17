Christmas Tree of Life arrives at Lincoln Cathedral
St Barnabas Hospice memorial tree for loved ones
A 30ft Christmas tree has arrived at Lincoln Cathedral as part of St Barnabas Hospice’s ‘Light up a Life’ campaign this festive season.
The tree, donated for the 20th year in a row by Doddington Hall, will be called the ‘St Barnabas Tree of Life. It stands tall at the cathedral’s western doors after being installed on Tuesday morning.
The hospice will use the tree to allow people to honour and remember a loved one this Christmas, with each light decoration signifying someone different.
The Tree of Life will be up from November 17 to January 7, giving people plenty of time to enjoy the seasonal spirit.
It has been installed and decorated by City of Lincoln Council’s maintenance services and Continental Landscapes.
In usual non-COVID times, St Barnabas would organise a torchlight procession where people walk through Lincoln holding flaming torches before ending at the tree.
This year, however, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be going virtual to allow people to join in and take part from all over the world.
The virtual Light up a Life service and Torchlight Procession will be broadcast on St Barnabas Hospice’s social media pages and website at 7pm on Tuesday, November 24.
As part of the service, a lone piper from RAF Waddington will play Amazing Grace outside the Cathedral.
St Barnabas Hospice told The Lincolnite: “We’re hoping that the move online will make the event more accessible to more people.
“The Tree of Life will hopefully raise spirits during what has been a very difficult time.”
To dedicate a light in memory of someone you won’t forget, visit the website and fill in your details.