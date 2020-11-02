Collection Museum cafe closes and no catering alternatives planned

A catering provider has decided to close its cafe at The Collection Museum in Lincoln as the coronavirus pandemic has made it “financially unfeasible”.

In October last year, Stokes closed its cafe based at the museum after deciding not to re-tender for the contract to provide catering for the county council.

The cafe was taken over by Elior, who have since withdrawn from their contract.

The cafe closed on Sunday, November 1, 2020 and there are currently no plans to offer a catering service at the museum as the pandemic has made it financially unviable.

A spokesperson for Elior UK said: “As widely documented, the hospitality industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic.

“In light of the continued restrictions, The Collection Museum Café has become financially unfeasible to operate and we have had to make the difficult decision to close the site.”

Museums were listed among the venues that must close when the second national lockdown begins on Thursday, November 5.

The lockdown is expected to last until at least December 2, but when the museum reopens again there are no plans for any catering service.