Over 90 Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases on Monday

A Grantham academy is now back on the county council’s list of schools with positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Priory Ruskin Academy was initially removed from the list on Friday, October 30 as it was no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Monday, November 2 that it is now working with 91 schools, including Priory Ruskin Academy, and 12 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington), Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) and YPLP (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed.

Lincoln Castle Academy, Lincoln Carlton Academy, Ermine Academy (Lincoln), Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Sir William Robertson Academy (Welbourn, Lincoln), Boston Grammar School and Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School have all been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 91 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

Bridge House Independent School, Boston

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

The Lancaster School, Lincoln

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Waddington All Saints Academy

Bourne Academy

Claypole Primary School

St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Louth Academy

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham

Scampton Primary School

Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston

St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby

Kirkby on Bain Primary School

Spalding Parish School

The National Junior School, Grantham

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas CE Primary Academy, Boston

White Wood’s Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

Village pre-school at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Primary School, Deeping St James

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

YPLP, Lincoln (closed)

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Sturton by Stow Primary School

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Public Health are also aware of the following 12 nurseries with positive cases:

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Little Learners Nursery, Skegness

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

North East Lincolnshire

North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.

The break down of cases is as follows:

Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings

Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting

16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting

Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings

Independent = 1 case in 1 setting

A North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “Our Public Health team is currently working with 11 settings that have had confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.

“In total, we have 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in our area.”

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.