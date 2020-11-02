Over 90 Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases on Monday
County council is working with 91 schools
A Grantham academy is now back on the county council’s list of schools with positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Priory Ruskin Academy was initially removed from the list on Friday, October 30 as it was no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Monday, November 2 that it is now working with 91 schools, including Priory Ruskin Academy, and 12 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington), Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) and YPLP (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed.
Lincoln Castle Academy, Lincoln Carlton Academy, Ermine Academy (Lincoln), Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Sir William Robertson Academy (Welbourn, Lincoln), Boston Grammar School and Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School have all been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 91 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
- Scampton Primary School
- Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby
- Kirkby on Bain Primary School
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas CE Primary Academy, Boston
- White Wood’s Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- Village pre-school at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Primary School, Deeping St James
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln (closed)
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Sturton by Stow Primary School
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
Public Health are also aware of the following 12 nurseries with positive cases:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.
The break down of cases is as follows:
- Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings
- Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting
- 16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting
- Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings
- Independent = 1 case in 1 setting
A North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “Our Public Health team is currently working with 11 settings that have had confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.
“In total, we have 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in our area.”
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.