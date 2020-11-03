Coronavirus outbreak at Lincolnshire chicken factory

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a Lincolnshire chicken factory near Sleaford after fifty cases were confirmed.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Moy Park’s poultry facility in Anwick, where 2,400 people work on site.

The Lincolnite understands from a source close to the situation that over 200 staff are self-isolating as a result, but this number has not been officially confirmed.

COVID control measures are in place and the facility has a one-way in and out system to try ensure there is little chance of staff mixing during shifts.

In addition, most workstations are spaced at least two metres apart and all infected staff are self-isolating and being supported by the company.

A spokesperson at Moy Park said: “Our continued focus is the safety of our staff. Those affected have been self-isolating on full pay in line with our COVID sick pay scheme and we are in regular contact with them to ensure they have the support they require.

“As coronavirus has spread across the communities in which we live, we are doing all that we can to help keep the virus out of our facilities and help prevent its spread.

“We strictly follow all safeguarding procedures across our sites, such as enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, thermal temperature scanning, one-way systems, perspex screens, additional PPE and social distancing measures.

“We continue to work closely with Public Health England and other government agencies, following their advice and protocols.”

Derek Ward, Director of Public Health, Lincolnshire said: “We are working closely with Moy Park management, district councils and other agencies to help keep this situation firmly under control and prevent further cases amongst their workers.

“Moy Park management have good systems in place already and are very engaged in seeking advice from our health protection teams.”

When Mr Ward spoke to The Lincolnite on Tuesday he added that he thinks a number of positive cases are predominantly around Lincoln.

He said: “We’re dealing with outbreaks on a daily and weekly basis, it’s part and parcel of this particular disease, whether it’s in a care home, school or workplace. So there’s nothing that’s causing me a lot of concern.”

Dr Jharna Kumbang, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control, Public Health England, Midlands said: “We are aware of an outbreak involving Moy Park poultry facility in Anwick, Lincolnshire which has resulted in a number of positive cases of COVID-19.

“We’re working closely with the company and local authorities and are satisfied Moy Park have COVID-secure measures in place and individuals who have been infected and close contacts identified are self-isolating.

“As cases increase nationally, it’s important to remember to adhere to social distancing measures, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask as per national guidance.”