371 new COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, seven deaths

There have been 371 new cases of coronavirus and seven COVID-19 related deaths confirmed on Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 186 cases in Lincolnshire, 125 in North East Lincolnshire and 60 in North Lincolnshire.

The data, which includes deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, also showed seven new deaths including three residents in Lincolnshire, and two each in North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

NHS figures figures on Monday reported five new deaths in the county’s hospitals, with two in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole facilities.

The weekend saw a record rise in coronavirus cases across Greater Lincolnshire as the Prime Minister announced new lockdown measures from Thursday.

October ended with 7,132 for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.

Nationally on Monday, cases increased by 18,950 to 1,053,864, while deaths rose by 136 to 46,853.

The new lockdown measures include:

Non essential shops, leisure and entertainment will close

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and collections

Workplaces can stay open if work cannot be done from home

Schools, universities and education settings will remain open

The furlough system will be extended until December

In other news on Monday:

Those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lincolnshire admitted they were caught by surprise by this weekend’s lockdown announcement.

Council leaders spoken of their “disappointment” and “unease” around the second national lockdown but urged people not to get complacent.

Local business owners also spoke out about their struggles and how they are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic as a second national lockdown begins on Thursday.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, November 2

12,570 cases (up up 371)

7,828 in Lincolnshire (up 186)

2,402 in North Lincolnshire (up 60)

2,340 in North East Lincolnshire (up 125)

477 deaths (up seven)

327 from Lincolnshire (up three)

98 from North Lincolnshire (up two)

52 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)

of which 316 hospital deaths (up five)

168 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

141 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up three)

1,053,864 UK cases, 46,853 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.