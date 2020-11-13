Coronavirus outbreak at RAF Coningsby

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at RAF Conginsby after several cases were confirmed.

These cases are contributing to the high case numbers in East Lindsey and the local public health team is liaising with the Ministry of Defence’s health protection staff.

The district of East Lindsey also currently has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the county.

Tony McGinty, Assistant Director for Public Health, said: “The local public health team are aware of this outbreak and are liasing with MoD health protection staff, who lead on COVID-19 issues on all military sites.

“The cases associated with this outbreak are contributing to the high case numbers we have in East Lindsey at the moment but we are confident that the outbreak is being well managed.”

An RAF Spokesperson said: “There has been a small number of COVID cases at RAF Coningsby which account for a small percentage of the increase in cases in the region.

“RAF Coningsby continues to work closely with Public Health authorities and has robust measures in place to protect our people and the wider community while they carry out their essential duties defending the nation.”

A statement from East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland also called on people to follow the guidance.

“If we all come together, we can help limit the spread of COVID-19, help look after one another and help to ensure we exit this lockdown period as smoothly as possible,” he said.