Jail for men who threw bottles at police during high-speed chase

Dramatic dashcam footage has emerged after two men from Scunthorpe were jailed for throwing bottles at police during a high-speed chase across the Humber Bridge.

Officers first became suspicious of Chris Ferguson and Josh Cooling when they were on patrol close to McDonald’s at St Andrews Quay in Hull.

Police chased the car and forced the men to stop at Melton Ross, close to Humberside Airport, on March 11.

The pair were spotted “swapping seats” in the white Vauxhall Corsa. When the officer put the car’s registration number into the police database they found it belonged to an elderly man in Scotland.

Cooling was seen by the officer walking around the drive-thru before getting into the front passenger seat and then the driver’s seat.

Footage shows the pair, who were also travelling with an unidentified male, leading police officers from St Andrews Quay to Boothferry Road at speeds of over 70mph before heading to the Humber Bridge.

The police car struggled to keep up with the car despite travelling at speeds of over 90mph. A person could then be seen leaning out of the passenger window and throwing bottles at officers.

Police were forced to use a stinger to reduce the Corsa’s speed and it eventually stopped after it mounted a pathway in Melton Ross.

Ferguson, 19, of East Common Lane and Josh Cooling, 26, of Hereward Place, were arrested along with a third man who police released under investigation.

Ferguson has been jailed for four years and six months after admitting drug and driving offences.

Cooling was jailed for two years for drug offences.