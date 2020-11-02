Council leaders “disappointed” by second lockdown but urge people to power through

A “reminder that COVID-19 is still a very real public health threat”

Council leaders have spoken of “disappointment” and “unease” around the second national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the latest measures on Saturday. They will begin on Thursday and last until at least December 2.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said it was particularly disappointing in Lincolnshire where “infection rates are low compared to many other areas.”

“Our numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 remain a lot lower than the national average and are currently at 137 per 100,000 compared to the national average of 228,” he said.

“But we understand there is a much bleaker picture in other parts of the country – we know the situation can change quickly and we’ll be keeping a close eye on our figures.

“It’s going to be difficult for people seeing their freedoms reduced again and for our businesses to have to close.”

North East Lincolnshire Council leader Philip Jackson said the lockdown was a “reminder that COVID-19 is still present and is a very real public health threat”.

“The situation in our area remains of major concern due to the sharp rise in cases and the pressure this is now putting our health system under,‘’ he said.

“Throughout this, North East Lincolnshire’s residents, businesses and communities have come together and shown a collective public spirit and determination to curb the spread of the virus and protect not only themselves, but their neighbours and loved ones.

He said residents could not afford to be complacent.

“While the Prime Minister’s announcement brings new challenges and an understandable degree of concern and some frustration, it’s absolutely vital that we join together as we did in the Spring and do whatever’s required in order to save lives and protect the most vulnerable,” he said.

Boston Borough Council leader Councillor Paul Skinner and East Lindsey District Council leader Councillor Craig Leyland both recognised the “unease” about the lockdown.

Councillor Leyland said residents had shown “a fantastic spirit” so far, adding: “I recognise that coming to terms with these new restrictions, after months of a return to something close to normality, will be hard on all of us but I would ask all our residents to ensure they familiarise themselves with the new rules.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Skinner said people had “demonstrated a huge effort”.

“As a council we are very aware of the impact a lockdown can have on our communities, including those who run businesses. It won’t be an easy time, but we must follow the rules,” he said.

All the council leaders said their authorities would do all they could to support residents, businesses and communities and to deliver public services.

They urged people to continue to follow the rules including hands, face, space and social distancing.

They said that as soon as financial support details were made available they would be promoting the measures.

In Lincolnshire Household Waste Recycling Centres will still be available through the click and tip service and public spaces such as Lincoln Castle will stay open for people to use for exercise and wellbeing.